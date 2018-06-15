| by Jack Landau |

Roughly one month since the launch of Aqualuna—the fourth and final phase of Tridel and Hines’ Bayside community—new information continues to roll out for the upcoming condominium development on Toronto’s waterfront. We’ve already taken a close look at the project’s design by Copenhagen-based architects 3XN, as well as a glimpse of the planned outdoor amenity deck, and today we return for a look into the project’s spacious terrace suites.

Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

With the combined indoor-outdoor total living space sizes ranging from 2,163 ft² to 3,677 ft², all either two or three-bedroom layouts, the ten different unit types on offer in the terrace collection all feature expansive outdoor terraces, some as large as 1,200 ft².

Terrace suite at Aqualuna, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

At the smaller end of the terrace suites, unit T2D has 1,807 ft² of indoor living space with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This 7th floor suite also boasts two outdoor spaces—one terrace, one balcony—with a combined area of 356 ft², bringing the suite's combined indoor-outdoor living space adds up to 2,163 ft².

Layout T2D, Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

Stepping up in square footage, suite T2HH is a 12th floor layout offering 2,695 ft² of indoor living space, including two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room. This suite also counts three outdoor living areas—two east-facing balconies and a south-facing terrace—adding up to 556 ft², bringing the suite's total size to 3,251 ft².

Layout T2HH, Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

On the 10th floor, suite T2N also includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a powder room, spread across 2,223 ft² of indoor living space. A west-facing balcony accessed from the living room and a west-facing terrace accessed from the dining room and master bedroom. The two outdoor spaces combine to 356 ft², for a total unit size of 2,579 ft².

Layout T2N, Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

Among the largest suites on offer in the terrace collection, layout T3A is a large 7th floor suite offering 2,515 ft² of indoor living space, with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a powder room. The layout also features three separate outdoor spaces that add up to 601 ft², for a total combined living area of 3,116 ft². At the north end of the suite, an east-facing balcony overlooks the Parliament Slip, while a pair of terraces to the south look over the resort-style outdoor amenity deck one level below.

Layout T3A, Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

