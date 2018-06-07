| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Ïce Condominiums, a pair of architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers in Toronto's South Core area, with heights of 67 and 57 storeys. Captured from between 18 York Street and 120 Bremner, this view shows the towers reflected in the curtainwall east facade of 120 Bremner, joined by the recently topped-out Ten York Street, and the crane for 16 York.

Ïce Condominiums, image by Craig White

