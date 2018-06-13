| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Tridel and Hines' Aqualina at Bayside, part of the emerging East Bayfront community on Toronto's waterfront. Submitted by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy, this view shows the 13-storey Arquitectonica-designed condominium development, viewed from Sherbourne Common. The under-construction Monde can be seen topped out at 44 storeys in the background.

Aqualina at Bayside, image by Forum contributor Mafaldaboy

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.