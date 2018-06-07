| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Tippett Road, an unassuming cul-de-sac tucked away in the corner of the Allen Road and Highway 401 interchange, has seen a significant influx in developments over the past few years. Formerly light industrial and parking lots, the transformation of the area is possible owing to the Tippett Road Regeneration plan created by the City of Toronto. Malibu Investment’s Express Condominiums located at 4-6 Tippett Road is one of the latest projects in the local planning pipeline. The RAW-designed mixed-use proposal seeks to revitalize the parcel of underutilized land surrounding the Wilson Subway Station in North York.

Map of the area showing all current and past developments, image by Julian Mirabelli

The development proposal is comprised of two buildings flanking a new east-west private road, the introduction of a portion of a new public street at the north end of the site, and a new public park in the northwest corner of the site. The private roadway will divide the site into two development blocks to be developed in phases, for which Malibu has filed separate Site Plan Approval applications (SPA).

After having submitted plans for rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment in 2016, the proposal was appealed to Ontario Municipal Board (OMB) for a lack of a decision by City Council within the required time. In October 2017, the parties involved settled on the rezoning plan, and in March of this year, the OMB ratified the resolution. The settlement includes provisions that ensure the incorporation of 25 affordable housing units on site. In addition, the agreement outlines plans to bring a Privately-Owned Publicly accessible Space (POPS) to the site, and a clause ensuring a wide mix of commercial uses. In accordance with section 37 of the Planning Act, the developers have made financial commitments of over two million dollars to help support improvements to local ward 10 and to help fund public art initiatives. Now, the proposal is awaiting approval of its SPA application.

Southwest facing aerial view of phase 1, image by Malibu investments

The first phase is a 16-storey, 265-unit residential tower on the southern parcel of the site at 4 Tippett. Phase 2 would introduce a mixed-use building with 13 and 16-storey volumes rising from a shared podium. Primarlily residential, it would have commercial uses at-grade on the north side of the new private road at 6 Tippet.

Northwest facing streetscape of phase 2, image by Malibu Investments

Express Condominiums would total 45,300 m² in gross floor area, of which 1,319 m² would be non-residential space. Plans detail 651 residential dwellings, 21 studios, 414 one-bedrooms, 177 two-bedrooms, and 39 three-bedroom units. The buildings would be served by a 560-space underground garage consisting of 483 spaces for residents and 77 shared spaces for residential visitors and non-residential uses. 490 bicycle parking spaces are also proposed, including 442 long-term spaces and 48 short-term spaces. In addition to the public park element included on the site and the POPS, there will be numerous parcels of landscaped open green space scattered throughout the development to contribute to the site’s outdoor aesthetics.

Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the space provided at the bottom of this page.