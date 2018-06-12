| by Jack Landau |

Roughly three months since shoring work marked the start of construction of Tridel's Via Bloor, activity is progressing at the site of the two-tower condo development at Bloor and Parliament across in central Toronto. Following the completion of drilling for the site's shoring system back in May, excavation is now well underway for the shared four-level garage that will serve the 38 and 46-storey architectsAlliance-designed towers above.

Crews from Michael Bros Excavation have already dug out a substantial quality of soil, revealing tandem pile and lagging and caisson wall shoring systems. With the excavation now sitting over one level below grade, crews from Deep Foundations are now on site to begin installing the first row of tiebacks. They are used to anchor the shoring walls securely into the surrounding earth.

Excavation at the site of Via Bloor, image by Forum contributor androiduk

The five-month shoring and excavation phase should wrap up next month, as per a construction timeline issued earlier in the year. Forming will follow and continue into May 2020. If everything proceeds as expected, cladding installation could begin as early as next May. Initial residential occupancies are projected to begin as soon as February 2021.

Excavation at the site of Via Bloor, image via Tridel construction webcam

Via Bloor will add 669 new homes to the area, with 372 suites housed in the 38-storey tower, and 297 suites in the 46-storey tower. The surrounding community will benefit from significant public realm contributions by landscape architects Janet Rosenberg + Studio, including a 623 m² public space addressing the curving intersection of Howard, Bloor, and Parliament Streets.

Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

