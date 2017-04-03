| by Jack Landau |

Marketing continues to reveal new details about Tridel's Via Bloor and Via Bloor 2, a pair of architectsAlliance-designed condominium towers coming to Toronto's Bloor and Parliament streets area. Following on the successful launch of the 38-storey first phase's condominium 372 suites, and the subsequent reveal of the development's 45-storey, 397-unit second phase, new renderings are hinting at an enhanced public realm at the base of the planned development.

Via Bloor (L) and Via Bloor 2(R), image courtesy of Tridel

Via Bloor and Via Bloor 2's four-storey podium will be anchored to the street by two residential lobbies fronting onto Bloor Street East. 17,000 ft² of retail spaces will front onto both Bloor and Howard streets, with an aim to extend the retail strip found along Bloor Street East, while simultaneously introducing new retail opportunities to the more intimate Howard Street, an area that has lacked retail space at its east end.

Facing northwest at the podium of Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

The positioning of retail along both of the building's primary frontages is an important first step in fostering walkability in the area, and will be complemented by two public spaces flanking the site to the east and west. At the eastern tip of the wedge-shaped site, a planned 623 m² public space designed by Janet Rosenberg + Studio will address the curving intersection of Howard, Bloor, and Parliament Streets.

Facing southwest at the podium of Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

Supported by three canted columns, the second phase's curved tower component will overhang the public space, set to provide outdoor seating and a sculptural staircase in a landscaped piazza.The west end of the development will be bookended by a 1,305 m² parkette, with the two spaces connected via a pedestrian-friendly promenade.

Public space at the east end of Via Bloor, image courtesy of Tridel

We will return with additional information as new details about the project emerge.