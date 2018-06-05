| by Jack Landau |

Now standing as the tallest building in Toronto north of Bloor-Yorkville, the 58-storey south tower at E Condos from Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan—along with its matching 38-storey rental tower to the north—is adding more than just height to the Midtown skyline. With both Rosario Varacalli-designed towers now topping out at their final heights above the corner of Yonge and Eglinton, the buildings' unique cladding is adding texture to the skyline, and even colour.

E Condos viewed from the north on Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

The more prominent 58-storey tower right on the northeast corner of Yonge and Eglinton is now sealed off from the elements by window wall on all but the highest residential levels. Following just over a dozen floors below, mesh scrim and glass balcony guards create a flush exterior with randomized interruptions, contributing to dramatic skyward views from the base of the building.

South facade of E Condos' south tower, image by Forum contributor Benito

The recent removal of work platforms below the md-tower cantilevered amenity level offer the first fully unobstructed views of this colourful feature, which brings a bold shot of red to the neighbourhood skyline. This level will feature lounge space plus an indoor pool with a glazed south wall, amazingly enough providing swimmers (with goggles!) "underwater" panoramic views of the city.

Amenity level projecting from E Condos' south tower, image by Forum contributor Benito

Tucked behind a row of Yonge Street retail, at the north tower (which fronts Broadway Avenue), a similar amenity level is materializing at its top. Featuring a nearly identical cantilever and the same vibrant red glazing, roughly half of the glazing has been installed here s far. Window wall cladding and balcony enclosure installation is working its way to the top of this tower too.

E Condos' north tower, image by Forum contributor Benito

Upon completion later this year, the two towers will bring a combined 854 rental and condominium units to the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

E Condos viewed from the south on Yonge Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

