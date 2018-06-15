| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

Toronto is a vibrant city, with a rich history of recognition and celebration of the city’s diverse people and places. This weekend, Heritage Toronto, a charitable non-profit organization seeking to promote a greater appreciation for the city’s rich architectural, cultural, archaeological and natural heritage, is launching their latest community-based initiative—the Dundas + Carlaw Heritage Plaque District.

The building of Palmolive factory (1917), image courtesy of Heritage Toronto

This program is part of the City's Dundas/Carlaw Public Realm Improvements plan. The community-based initiative advocated by Councillor Paula Fletcher, with the support of City Council, focuses on the area’s industrial heritage. The district will see the installation of 10 commemorative and informative plaques, tied together to create a self-guided tour. The area is the first in Toronto to be comprehensively interpreted by the Plaques and Public Education Program.

Wrigley's production team (1940s), image courtesy of Heritage Toronto

The aim is to explore and enhance understanding of the area’s rich history, telling the story of the connection between the landscape, the industry, and the people that eventually transformed the district into an arts and cultural hub. The themes focus on the men & women that helped shape the community during times of war, and urban transformation, which set the area on course for post-industrial revitalization.

Postcard of Woods Co. Factory (1919), image courtesy of Heritage Toronto

Members of the public are invited to attend the unveiling of the Heritage Plaque District this at 1:00 PM this Sunday, June 17th. The event will begin with brief remarks at Jimmie Simpson Park (872 Queen Street East) and will be followed by a 90-minute guided tour of the area.