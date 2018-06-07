| by Jack Landau |

Bombardier has inside track for TTC’s next streetcar order (Toronto Star)

Steel and Aluminum Tariffs Could Leave Canada's Housing Sector on Shakier Foundation (paywall) (Wall Street Journal)

TTC’s conversion to Presto delayed until end of 2019 (Toronto Star)

Unilever redevelopment plans offer hope for transit infrastructure (Inside Toronto)

Brampton collecting data to launch programs preventing house fires (Toronto Star)

Montreal Metro on Track for Real Estate Expansion (Montreal)

Milano Nearing Completion in Burnaby (Vancouver)

Verve Nearing Completion in East Village (Calgary)

MacLaren Keeps Pace as Tower Begins its Ascent (Edmonton)