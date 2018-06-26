| by Jack Landau |

Toronto arts group hangs colourful banner to promote healing after van attack (Toronto Star)

What TCHC needs to do next with Regent Park (Spacing Toronto)

Rooming house pilot aims to give Parkdale tenants ‘fighting chance’ (Toronto Star)

Tory warns Toronto’s shelter system cannot accommodate new asylum seekers (Globe and Mail)

TREB Supports Action On Housing And Establishment Of City Housing Committee (TREB News)

Ontario’s postsecondary institutions watch and wait as Ford government settles in (Globe and Mail)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Crystalbrook Riley Coming Soon to Cairns, Australia (Cairns)

New Renderings for The Fifth Appear as Site Preparation Continues (Calgary)

49- and 64-Storey Falcon Towers to Replace Downtown Parking Lot (Edmonton)

Northwest Reaches Completion in Marpole (Vancouver)