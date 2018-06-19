| by Jack Landau |

Here are the four elements of a cyclist-friendly ‘protected intersection’; Annex residents allege heritage home is being intentionally left to rot; Coalition aims to make road safety a major Toronto election issue; and more news:

Here are the four elements of a cyclist-friendly ‘protected intersection’ (Toronto Star)

Annex residents allege heritage home is being intentionally left to rot (Metro News)

‘People are fed up’: Coalition aims to make road safety a major Toronto election issue (Toronto Star)

5 measures that could increase security at Toronto City Hall:Council reviews report on enhanced measures June 19 (Inside Toronto)

Inside the Saint George, Kimpton’s first boutique hotel in Canada (Toronto Life)

Ontario premier-designate Doug Ford orders public sector hiring freeze (Global News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

$9.1 Billion Expansion Planned for Vancouver International Airport (Vancouver)

Cladding Underway as SWITCH|bloc Tops Off in Mount Royal (Calgary)

Stantec Tower Approaching Final Height in Downtown Edmonton (Edmonton)