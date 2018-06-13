| by Jack Landau |

Mayor Tory announced Vision Zero two years ago Wednesday. 93 pedestrians or cyclists have died on Toronto streets since that date; Toronto expected to host some 2026 World Cup games after North America wins bid; Uber, Lyft pilot project at Pearson Airport is ‘unfair,’ taxi industry representatives say; and more news:

Mayor Tory announced Vision Zero two years ago Wednesday. 93 pedestrians or cyclists have died on Toronto streets since that date (Toronto Star)

Toronto expected to host some 2026 World Cup games after North America wins bid (CBC News)

Toronto will charge manufacturers to join blue-bin program (Toronto Star)

Uber, Lyft pilot project at Pearson Airport is ‘unfair,’ taxi industry representatives say (Globe and Mail)

Why I revived the Bureau of Municipal Research (Spacing Toronto)

Toronto, Montreal airports have slowest free Wi-Fi in North America (Toronto Star)

YRT rebrands... slightly (Transit Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

The Atlas Nears Completion in London's Tech City District (London)

BC Housing Proposal for Grandview-Woodland Stirs Controversy (Vancouver)

Quarry Bay Releases New Renderings for Brentwood Commons (Calgary)

Central Tower at Century Park Rises Above Grade (Edmonton)