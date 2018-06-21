| by Jack Landau |

Another high-rise condominium development will soon add to North York's growing spine of density along Yonge Street, with construction now underway at the site of Diamante Development's Diamond Condominiums on Yonge. The 30-storey Scott Shields Architects-designed tower is set to rise from the corner of Churchill Avenue and Canterbury Place, just west of Yonge Street and a few blocks south of Finch.

Looking northeast to the Diamond construction site, image by Forum contributor drum118

Construction equipment began to arrive on the site early in the year, and by mid-May, shoring had begun to form the site's below-grade earth retention system. During this process, boreholes are drilled around the site's perimeter and filled with either concrete or steel I-beams to create the shoring walls that will hold back the surrounding earth during excavation.

Shoring at the Diamond construction site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The shoring phase will be followed by the first cuts for the site's six-level-deep excavation, digging out space to form the tower's foundations and the six floors of the 390-space garage that will serve the 385 condominium units above. The underground will be accessed via a ramp along Canterbury Place frontage, topped by a green roof.

Looking southeast to the Diamond construction site, image by Forum contributor drum118

The completed development will offer its residents a selection of indoor amenity spaces, appointed by Scott Shields Architects, and outdoor amenities designed by landscape architects Ferris + Associates Inc. The project is also set to enhance the local streetscape with a new privately owned public space, or POPS, to front Churchill Avenue.

Diamond Condominiums on Yonge, image courtesy of Diamante

Additional information and renderings for Diamond Condos can be found in our database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts about the project? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join the discussion in our associated Forum thread.