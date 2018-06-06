| by Jack Landau |

Construction is moving into the late stages at Smart House, a 25-storey "micro-condo" development just west of Queen and University in Downtown Toronto. The architectsAlliance-designed building from Urban Capital and Malibu Investments topped out in September, 2017, and is now looking very much like the design shown in the renderings created to market the building.

Smart House viewed from the west on Queen Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

At the time of our last update in September, the main tower cladding—a reflective window wall framed in dark vertical mullions—had been installed up to the 10th level, with a red and clear balcony treatment reached the 19th floor. In the months since, the rest of the tower has been finished in these materials, while black grills installed at angles now screen in the mechanical penthouse level above.

Aerial view of Smart House from the southeast, image by Forum contributor drum118

Down at street level, the tower's four-storey podium is now being finished in a mix of curtainwall glazing and dark brick panels. Retail spaces mark the first two levels, while 16,000 ft² of Class A office space is found on the third and fourth floors. The podium is topped by an amenity level including an outdoor terrace overlooking Queen Street. A metal sunshade is now evident above the amenity level's outdoor terrace.

Podium at Smart House, image by Forum contributor drum118

Rising 83 metres, the tower will soon take in residents of the 256 micro-condo units, some as small as 276 ft², and all with custom built-in furnishings designed to maximize the functionality of the suites. These include kitchens with integrated dining tables/kitchen islands and fully-retractable countertops, bathrooms with integrated space-saving cabinetry and lighting, and foldaway murphy beds that convert into couches.

Smart House viewed from Queen Street, image by Forum contributor drum118

Want to know more about Smart House? Our database file, linked below, includes plenty of renderings and additional information. Want to talk about the project? You can leave a comment in the field provided on this page, or join in on the conversation in our associated Forum threads.