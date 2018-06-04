| by Jack Landau |

A striking new mid-rise development is taking shape just north of MacGregor Park in Toronto's West End, as construction progresses on Enigma on the Park by Aragon Properties. We last checked in on the Quadrangle-designed condo and commercial development back in March, when forming had recently topped out for the taller residential volume, and the first signs of cladding were taking shape.

Enigma viewed from the south at MacGregor Park, image by Craig White

Since then, the three-storey office building closest to the GO lines has been nearly completely clad, while window and wall installation has been gradually enclosing the 9-storey condominium building. Dark-tinted punched windows—angled rhombus shapes with upright sliding doors in some—have been installed across the bulk of the condo component. Between them, insulation panels mark where aluminum exterior panels with a two-tone geometric pattern will eventually complete the building's look.

Cladding on Enigma, image by Craig White

Grey brick panels can now be seen at the base of the building, helping to anchor the bold architecture into its surrounding context.

Enigma viewed from the south at MacGregor Park, image by Craig White

While the building is placed to have its most prominent frontage along the park, a gentler approach was taken for the site's only road frontage along St Helens Avenue. Here, the eastern arm of the building meets the street with a four-storey volume meant to better blend with the existing single-family homes just to the east and north.

Enigma's St Helens Avenue frontage, image by Craig White

The completed development will add 86 condominium and townhome suites to the neighbourhood, in a mix of 3 bachelor units with average sizes of 39 m², 38 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 57 m², 40 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 90 m², and 5 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 136 m².

Aerial view of Enigma on the Park, image courtesy of Aragon Properties

