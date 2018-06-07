| by Jack Landau |

Since topping out at 44 storeys over Toronto's waterfront in late 2017, the installation of exterior finishes is gradually realizing the final look of Monde Condominiums. Designed by Israeli-Canadian-American architect Moshe Safdie with local architects Quadrangle, the new Great Gulf condominium tower's ongoing cladding has made plenty of progress since we last updated the project's construction back at the start of April.

Monde viewed from the northeast, image by Forum contributor Razz

In the time since, practically all of the tower's main exterior envelope—consisting of blue curtainwall glazing accented by white aluminum caps along the slab edges—has been installed. With the tower now almost completely enclosed, cladding installation has shifted to finishing the tower's balconies, which alternately hug the building on inside corners or project out from it on outside corners.

Balconies on Monde, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Balcony guard installation has been ongoing for several weeks now, and recent photos show the visual impact of the glass panels, which feature a mix of simulated acid-etch solid frit and clear glazing with a minimal frit pattern. The balcony guard installation is accompanied by completion of the white capping over the slab edges, integrating them into the tower's design. In an unconventional approach to maximizing the clean appearance of the building's exterior, condo units' exhaust vents have been incorporated into the underside of the balconies' concrete slabs.

Monde viewed from the southwest, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Above, the balcony treatment now seen on only a few floors, with grow over the coming weeks across the whole tower. Meanwhile, down at street level, finishing touches are being installed on the building's ground floor spaces, including the retail colonnade that fronts Sherbourne Common.

Monde's frontage along Sherbourne Common, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Upon completion, Monde will bring 552 new homes to the East Bayfront community, a neighbourhood set to grow exponentially in population over the coming years as various new active and planned residential and commercial developments come to fruition.

Monde, image courtesy of Great Gulf

Additional information and renderings of Monde can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Visit the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.