Our sister site SkyriseCities.com has published a story on the unexpected passing of famed British architect Will Alsop, known in Toronto for his work on OCAD U's Sharp Centre for Design and Finch West and Pioneer Village stations on the new Toronto-York Spadina subway extension.

Sharp Centre for Design, OCAD U, image by Marcus Mitanis

With the recent passing of revered British architect Will Alsop (1947-2018), the international community has lost a towering figure in the world of avant-garde design and surrealist architecture. Known for his penchant for whimsical designs, often built over and above the voice of his more conservative critics, Alsop's long list of triumphs are today found in every corner of the world.

Remembered for his larger than life persona and mischievous temperament, Alsop broke into the spotlight in the early 1990s with a series of high profile projects in his native Britain. These include the short-lived Cardiff Bay Visitor Centre in Wales (1991-2010), and the Peckham Library in London (2000), the latter serving to catapult Alsop to international acclaim.