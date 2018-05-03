| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday looks back to March 2017, when Beacon Condos had just begun its ascent at 5200 Yonge Street, a block north of North York Centre subway station. At that time, crews were starting to form the third and final floor of the 35-storey tower's podium. Two cranes can be seen working away at the site in the image below, with the crane in the foreground forming the podium's southern portion, and the crane in the background working on the north section.

Beacon Condos, March 2017, image by Forum contributor salsa

A view from the same angle captured in April 2018 reveals that the Wallman Architects and Rafael + Bigauskas Architects-designed tower is topped out at 35 storeys. The south crane was removed after the podium levels were fully formed, while the north crane continues to work on the tower levels. Cladding installation is well underway, with a window wall system featuring a pattern of staggered black frames to create the tower's particular look.

Beacon Condos, April 2018, image by Edward Skira

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!