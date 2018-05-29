| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

In the Swansea neighbourhood of Toronto, State Building Group is seeking Site Plan Approval for a proposed mixed-use development at 34 Southport Street, west of High Park and north of the Queensway. The Southport Square site is currently a parcel of vacant land that once served as a commercial plaza. Richmond Architects was hired by the State Building Group to conceive plans for the residential and commercial development. Their submission includes two towers of 26 and 29 storeys connected by a three-storey podium, as well as 17 mixed-use townhomes located on the north side of the site.

Aerial view of Southport Square facing south, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The development of the site would occur over the course of three stages. Plans submitted to the City are those for the first stage which would include the entire underground parking infrastructure, a 26-storey residential tower, and a portion of the three-storey podium that would join it with phase 2 of the development scheme. Site Plan Approval for the remaining stages of development will be submitted to the city at later dates, through two additional site plan approval applications.

Southwest facing view of the towers, podium, and at-grade parking, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The Southport Square development would comprise of a total 649 dwellings, of which 362 are one-bedroom units, 270 are two-bedroom units, and 17 are three-bedroom units. Total gross floor area is 47,872 m² of which 2,203 m² would be used for commercial/retail purposes. Parking is proposed to be accessed from Southport Street with a total of 680 vehicular parking spaces to accommodate residents, their guests, and commercial visitors to the site. The site would also comprise 624 m² indoor amenity space, and an equal amount outdoors.

Image of street-level concept, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.