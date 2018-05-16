| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features an aerial view of Toronto, showing the contrast between the city's tree-lined low-density neighbourhoods and the high-rise density of Downtown. Submitted to our Forum by contributor skycandy, this shot is centred on The Selby, a new purpose-built rental tower now topped out at 50 storeys above Sherbourne Street.

Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor skycandy

