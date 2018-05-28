| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us high above Toronto's Sherbourne Street for a view of the Toronto skyline. Captured from the under-construction, 50-storey rental tower known as The Selby, this shot by Forum contributor skycandy offers a glimpse into the views awaiting residents of the tower's southwest-facing units.

Southwest-facing skyline view from The Selby, image by Forum contributor skycandy

