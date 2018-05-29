| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day takes us above Toronto Harbour for a view of the city skyline, the decommissioned Hearn Generating Station, and several boaters. Captured via drone by Forum contributor skycandy, this shot faces through a cloud of fog and rainbow for a dreamy effect.

Drone view of Toronto, image by Forum contributor skycandy

