| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Berczy Park in Downtown Toronto. Submitted by Forum contributor GabrielHurl, this shot faces northeast across the Claude Cormier + Associés-designed public space, with Sixty Colborne visible topped out at its final 25-storey height in the background.

Berczy Park and Sixty Colborne, image by Forum contributor GabrielHurl

Want to see your work featured as Photo of the Day? Head over to the City Photos & Videos section of the Forum, or submit your images to our Instagram or UrbanToronto Flickr Pool for your chance to be featured on our Front Page.