| by Jack Landau |

In late 2015, the former Primrose Hotel at the southwest corner of Toronto's Carlton and Jarvis intersection reopened its doors after being converted into a student residence by developer Knightstone Capital Management. Now known as the Parkside Student Residences, the 23-storey tower, updated by Diamond Schmitt Architects, is set to get a colourful addition this summer, with a new mural by renowned Spanish street artist Okuda San Miguel to grace the building's blank east facade along Jarvis Street.

Equilibrium mural, image via stepsinitiative.com

Dubbed Equilibrium, the landmark mural draws inspiration from the surrounding community, and was designed in consultation with various community stakeholder groups, the residence's student community, and several local groups. The mural's crest will feature an Okuda Kaos Star—a signature element present in many of Okuda's works—topped by a dove and foliage in a reference to the neighbouring Allan Gardens.

Below, a trio of faces represent various forms of knowledge, with grayscale faces representing wisdom and history, and a brightly coloured face representing research and innovation. Below the trio of faces, a pair of multi-patterned figures—representing local cultural diversity—hold up a globe. The base of the mural will feature a second colourful Okuda Kaos Star.

Equilibrium mural, image via stepsinitiative.com

One of Okuda's completed works covers the wall of a residential tower in a suburb of Paris, France.

The New Gioconda in Paris, image via okudart.es

The project is the result of a partnership between the STEPS initiative, the City of Toronto’s StreetARToronto (StART) program, and Parkside Student Residences property owner Knightstone Capital Management. STEPS is looking to pursue other community-engaged artworks in the area, and is seeking public feedback on the Equilibrium mural with a survey that will be used to shape future art projects.

