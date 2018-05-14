| by Jack Landau |

At 411 Church, just north of Carlton in Downtown Toronto, construction is well underway on a 38-storey, IBI Group-designed condominium tower from CentreCourt Developments. At the time of our last update in early April, work had reached the halfway mark of the building's six-storey podium, and the first signs of the tower's honeycomb-like exterior had become apparent. Forming has since progressed to the top of the podium, and work is now underway for the first tower floor above.

Looking north to 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

411 Church will set itself apart from its neighbours with an exterior expression of staggered projecting hexagonal frames to create an aesthetic evocative of a somewhat flattened honeycomb. This pattern is present on all of the podium elevations, as well as the north and south tower facades. With crews now forming the seventh level and first of the slimmer tower floors, the first signs of the rectilinear east and west tower facades will soon emerge.

Looking north to 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Also new since our April update has been the start of cladding installation. 411 Church is being clad in a window wall system with dark aluminum mullions framing reflective glazing and dark grey spandrel panels. Cladding installation has progressed up to the third floor of the podium.

Cladding on 411 Church, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Still to come are the balcony railings and dividers that will realize the look, forming the vertical walls of the honeycombs' cells while making private each suite's balcony.

The geometric lines of 411 Church will eventually contrast with the curving exteriors of The Stanley Condos, also under construction on Church, to the immediate south. That project has recently reached ground level.

411 Church (L) and The Stanley (R), image by Forum contributor steveve

