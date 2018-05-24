| by Jack Landau |

Now topped out at 33 storeys at the southeast corner of Church and McGill, construction is now in the late stages for Tridel's Alter. We last checked in on the construction of this architectsAlliance-designed Downtown Toronto condo tower in August of last year, when forming had reached the 26th floor, and cladding installation had begun to hint at the development's completed look. Since then, structural forming has wrapped up and plenty of progress has been made on the tower's exterior.

Alter viewed from the south on Church Street, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

Alter is being clad in a mix of a window wall system with black frames, spandrel panels, and a zigzagging frame of white aluminum panels installed in three-storey intervals. On every third floor, the frame snakes back to the other side of the building via a line of white balcony guards.

Facing north to Alter from east of Church Street, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

A photo of the building, below, from the northeast, shows how the unconventional zigzag pattern sets the building apart from its neighbours, making it easy to spot on the local skyline.

Alter and its surroundings, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Upon completion later this year, Alter will introduce 340 new condominium units to the city's Garden District, anchored to the Church and McGill intersection by 2,336 ft² of retail space. The podium levels will provide 34,300 ft² of office space as the new home of Family Service Toronto, returning to the property they vacated to allow its redevelopment.

Alter viewed from the south on Church Street, image by Forum contributor G.L.17

Additional information and renderings can be found in the project's database file, linked below. Want to share your thoughts on the project? Feel free to leave a comment in the space provided on this page, or join in the ongoing discussion in the associated Forum threads.