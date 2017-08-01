| by Jack Landau |

A new pocket of density is emerging near the Toronto intersection of Church and Gerrard. As work wraps up on Menkes' 365 Church Condos at the northeast corner of Church and McGill, activity is heating up at the southeast corner on Tridel's Alter. We last checked in on the 33-storey, architectsAlliance-designed condominium tower back at the end of May, when cladding had begun to impact the rising tower's look.

Alter rising on Church Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

In our May update, Deltera construction crews were forming the tower's 16th floor. Since then another ten levels have been formed, with the tower now standing only 7 more residential levels away from its top floor. Forming work will then end with the mechanical penthouse, and the tower topping out at a height of 104 metres (354 ft).

As the building's ascent continues, the continuing installation of cladding is giving more hints of how the development will look upon completion. Alter's podium levels are now practically fully-clad with glossy white spandrel panels framing tinted windows, eventually to be finished with vertical metal fins, adding texture to the sleek box.

Podium at Alter, image by Forum contributor Benito

Above the podium levels, work is progressing on the tower cladding, coming in the form of a window wall system with black frames spandrel panels. The windows wall is being complemented by an alternating frame of white aluminum panels installed in three-level intervals. While a "white line" will connect the frames on every third floor as the design climbs the exterior, a contrasting darkly tinted glazing will front the rest of the balconies.

Tower cladding progress on Alter, image by Forum contributor Benito

Once complete, Alter will add 340 condominium units to this emerging Church Street corridor. The project's residential density will be accompanied by 2,336 ft² of new retail space fronting onto Church Street. Elsewhere in the building's podium, 34,300 ft² office space will serve as the new home of Family Service Toronto, who vacated their previous office space on this site to make way for this redevelopment.

Alter rising on Church Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

Alter rising on Church Street, image by Forum contributor Benito

Additional information and renderings can be found in the project's Database file, linked below.