| by Jack Landau |

The mid-May launch event for Tridel and Hines' Aqualuna provided new details about the fourth and final phase of the Bayside community in Toronto's East Bayfront neighbourhood. Designed by Copenhagen-based architects 3XN with local firm Kirkor Architects and Planners serving as Architect of Record, the project will introduce paired 15- and 16-storey towers to the waterfront, just south of where Parliament Street meets Queens Quay.

Looking north to Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

As marketing for the project kicks into gear, we are beginning to hear about the amenities appointed by II BY IV DESIGN that will await residents of Aqualuna's 226 condominium units.

In what amounts to a terraced valley between Aqualuna's two peaks, a number of amenities will be found on the 6th floor. Here residents will find a bar, a billiards lounge, a media lounge, a private catering kitchen, a party room, a private lounge, and a private dining room. These will connect with an outdoor pool terrace designed by Janet Rosenberg + Studio, featuring ample outdoor seating amidst raised planters.

Aerial view of 6th floor amenity terrace at Aqualuna, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

More amenities are located at ground level and below. Descending from the ground floor, residents will find the a number of spaces at the base of a light-filled lobby. From a comfortable lounge, residents will have access to a yoga studio, a fitness studio, a sauna, and change rooms.

Lower floor amenity lounge at Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines

Just above at ground level, a full-court gymnasium will be found next to the east-west breezeway that carves through the middle of the building. Community centre entrance at Aqualuna at Bayside, image courtesy of Tridel/Hines Residents—and the public—will also have access to a new two-storey, 2,322 m², City-owned community centre fronting onto the Parliament Street slip, an area which is being upgraded to the same standards as the rest of Toronto's beautiful new central water's edge promenades.

More information will be available as of this weekend, when unit prices and floorplans will be released at the Bayside Presentation Centre on Queens Quay East. You can plan to attend the opening, while in the meantime, additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.