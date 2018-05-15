| by Jack Landau |

For the past decade, the 52-storey north tower of Minto Midtown stood as the tallest building in Toronto's Yonge and Eglinton area. That all changed earlier in 2018, when the south tower of Bazis, Metropia, and RioCan's E Condos surpassed Minto Midtown in height to become the neighbourhood's new tallest tower. The 58 and 38-storey, Rosario Varacalli-designed residential towers have made quite a bit of progress in the last several months, including the topping out of the shorter 38-storey rental tower.

Aerial view of E Condos (L) facing south, image by Forum contributor skycandy

At the time of our last update in late November 2017, the towers stood at heights of 42 and 32 storeys, and the installation of exterior finishes was only hinting, at that point, of the towers' final look. In the several months since, forming has wrapped up for the rental tower along Roehampton Avenue, while the 58-storey condominium tower now nears its final 196-metre height.

Facing south to E Condos, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation has also made significant progress on both towers. Window wall cladding covers all but the uppermost residential levels on both towers, and is being followed up by a unique balcony enclosure system featuring perforated aluminum balcony screens and glazing. These screens form outer shells for the buildings, punctuated by a randomized pattern of clear glass inserts.

Cladding on E Condos, image by Forum contributor Urban-Affair

Red-tinted curtainwall glazing is now beginning to enclose the rental tower's mechanical penthouse level, matching the cladding used to seal off the south tower's cantilevered, mid-tower amenity level. Similar to the condo tower's red glass-clad level, the rental tower's top floor is cantilevered out over the building.

Red glazing being installed on E Condos' north tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Red glazing, mid-height on E Condo's south tower, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Upon completion, the two towers will introduce a combined 854 rental and condominium units to the Yonge and Eglinton neighbourhood.

Additional information and renderings can be found in our database file for the project, linked below.