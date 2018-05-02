| by Jack Landau |

Back in February, it was announced that Toronto architecture firm DTAH had been awarded the contract to design Celebration Common, a 20-acre flexible green space planned as part of the ongoing Ontario Place revitalization project. On Tuesday, Daiene Vernile—Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport—was at Ontario Place to announce plans for this new public space, to be known as Celebration Common, offering the public a first glimpse at the park’s design by DTAH.

Celebration Common, image courtesy of Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport

'Celebration Common' is planned to occupy the bulk of the park's East Island, including the main entry plaza and the 'Echo Beach' event space. The plan includes space for hosting large-scale festivals and events, an outdoor 'Kids’ Exploration Outcrop' play area, and a beach capable of supporting outdoor sports that doubles as recreation space. A large outdoor winter skating rink with extensive landscaping would be built next to a central plaza and pavilion, giving Celebration Common year-round functionality that will draw in visitors during the colder months of the year. During warmer months, space will be provided for outdoor summer markets.

Kids' Exploration Outcrop at Celebration Common, image courtesy of Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Celebration Common would join already completed elements such as the William G. Davis Trail and Trillium Park, both opened in June 2017, as well as the restored Cinesphere, which reopened in November.

Skating rink at Celebration Common, image courtesy of Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport

“We have made tremendous progress on our vision to revitalize Ontario Place and bring new life to this iconic destination", reads a prepared statement from Daiene Vernile, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "The design of the new park boosts public access by providing an ideal location for festivals, cultural events and recreational activities. Celebration Common illustrates the wonderful progress we are making to transform Ontario Place into a vibrant year-round destination along Toronto’s spectacular waterfront,” continued Vernile.

Summer markets at Celebration Common, image courtesy of Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport

Additional information and images can be found in our Ontario Place database file, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.