| by Jack Landau |

An application by Dream Unlimited is seeking rezoning to permit a 52-storey mixed-use project at 250 Dundas West, just west of University Avenue in Downtown Toronto, currently home to an eight-storey office building with street-fronting retail. In its place, the new IBI Group-designed development would rise 184.9 metres, and contain 46,958 m² of residential, office, and retail uses.

Site of 250 Dundas West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The podium would be primarily clad in clear glazing, interrupted by a series of staggered vertical fins to be clad in either a warm-toned precast or with metal panels. A recessed grey glass reveal separates the podium levels from the tower portion above. Cladding for the tower consists of dark grey precast or metal panels in two-storey increments framing punched windows .

Facing east to 250 Dundas West, image via submission to City of Toronto

The building is proposed to consist of 33,775 m² of residential space across 517 rental units, as well as 12,295 m² of office space within the podium levels, and 821 m² of retail space at grade. The 517 rental units are proposed in a mix of 335 one-bedroom units with average sizes of 48 m², 130 two-bedroom units with average sizes of 64 m², and 52 three-bedroom units with average sizes of 84 m².

Residents would have access to 1,034 m² of indoor and 1,034 m² of outdoor amenity spaces, including 892 m² of indoor space on the 8th level and 142 m² on the 9th storey. The 8th-floor indoor amenity space would connect with a 1,034 m² outdoor amenity terrace on the rooftop of the office podium.

Podium, 250 Dundas West, image via submission to City of Toronto

A three-level underground garage containing 131 spaces is proposed, with 89 designated for residential use, 41 spaces shared between residential visitors and tenants of the office component, and a single car-share parking space. The project would also have 579 bicycle parking spaces.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum threads, or leave a comment in the field provided at the bottom of this page.