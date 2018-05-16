| by Jack Landau |

New TTC and GO stations difficult, dangerous for people with disabilities, advocacy group says in new video; Downtown rent is ‘out of control.’ So these four guys are moving to Forest Hill; 5 Doors Open Toronto spots in east Toronto to explore; and more news:

New TTC and GO stations difficult, dangerous for people with disabilities, advocacy group says in new video (Toronto Star)

Councillors urge TRCA to preserve Scarborough's sandy beaches (Inside Toronto)

Downtown rent is ‘out of control.’ So these four guys are moving to Forest Hill (Toronto Star)

5 Doors Open Toronto spots in east Toronto to explore (Inside Toronto)

What you can get for $1 million(ish) (Toronto Life)

Average house price in Canada fell 11% in past year (CBC News)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

D.C.-Based Hickok Cole Proposes Timber Skyscraper for Philadelphia (Philadelphia)

288 East Hastings Speeding Towards Completion (Vancouver)

Modular ALT Hotel Nearing Completion in East Village (Calgary)

Dub Architects' Solar-Powered The Edge Nearing Completion (Edmonton)