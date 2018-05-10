| by Jack Landau |

Toronto marks start to construction season with $720 million in projects; Chief planner says there ‘may be evidence’ the Scarborough subway is not a good use of money; Toronto considering erecting suicide barriers at 10 bridges; and more news:

Toronto marks start to construction season with $720 million in projects (Toronto Star)

Chief planner says there ‘may be evidence’ the Scarborough subway is not a good use of money (Metro News)

Toronto considering erecting suicide barriers at 10 bridges (Toronto Star)

Ambitious Bloorcourt plan falls short of expectations (Inside Toronto)

Zoning cuts payout for Toronto Hydro sale of North York site (Globe and Mail)

U of T says 14-storey timber tower to be ‘symbol of wood sustainability’ (Toronto Star)

What you can get for $500,000(ish) (Toronto Life)

Does Doug Ford’s crowd-for-hire rally mean U.S.-style political campaigning is here to stay? (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Science Complex in Suzhou, China a Win for gmp (Suzhou)

City Unveils Plans for 9th Avenue Bridge Replacement (Calgary)

Agora Borealis' Edmonton Exhibition Lands Proposal to Include Coliseum Redevelopment (Edmonton)

Vancouver House on the Rise (Vancouver)