| by Louis-Thomas Kelly |

At the northwest corner of Kingston Road and Manderley Drive, (a block east of Warden n Scarborough), Core Development Group is proposing an 11-storey building comprising both commercial and residential units. The Manderley's site is in the core of the Birch Cliff Community within the Kingston Road Revitalization Area and will replace generally unoccupied existing one-storey commercial buildings. The architects for the project, SvN and Omar Gandhi, designed the building to integrate into the surrounding streetscape with staggered upper floor stepbacks and the use of brick cladding on the bottom six floors.

Map of the site and surrounding area, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The eight side-by-side vacant properties are reflective of the state of economic decline on this stretch of Kingston Road, so restoring prosperity to the area is one of the key priorities outlined by the Kingston Road Revitalization Area. The development would fit into the existing and evolving local context, create an attractive public realm, and provide new commercial opportunities for the area. These requests were outlined by the applicant-led community engagement program that took part over four pre-application consultations.

Aerial view of The Manderley, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The mixed-use proposal includes 945 m² of retail space at grade to maintain the traditional 'main street' feel to the neighbourhood. The building accommodates 121 residential units in 12,100 m². Rising 38 meters above Kingston Road, the building steps down in height towards the north in compliance with a 45-degree angular plane drawn from property lines of neighbourhood properties to the north of the site

View of the Kingston Road frontage, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

The 121 residential dwellings would comprise 19 one-bedrooms, 89 two-bedrooms, and 7 three-bedroom condominium units. In addition, there would be 6 three-bedroom townhomes. Residents and visitors would be accommodated by 136 vehicular parking spots, of which 133 would be in an underground garage. Residents would have access to 121 bicycle parking spots, while there are 18 proposed short term bicycle parking spots. The building would also contain 224 m² of indoor and 243 m² outdoor amenity space.

Northwest facing view of The Manderley, image retrieved via submission to the City of Toronto

Additional information and renderings can be found in the project's database file, linked below.