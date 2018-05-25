| by Jorge Quesada |

‘Art by Architects’ — or AxA — is an annual fundraiser organized by Diamond Schmitt Architects aimed at ‘promoting the arts within the architectural profession’. All proceeds to be donated to the Manulife 'Ride for Heart' charity.

This year, Longboat Hall at the Great Hall in Toronto will play host to the 5th annual Art by Architects event, on Tuesday, May 29 at 7 PM.

This year's Art x Architects poster, image retrieved from OAA website

The event will include live music and will showcase donated artworks from a number artists involved in Toronto’s architecture, design, and art industries. Artworks will be auctioned off at the event with all proceeds going to the Manulife ‘Ride for Heart’ charity, organized by the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario.

$10 - Advance Tickets [RSVP your names to axa@dsai.ca]

$15 - On the Door

Attendees at last year's Art x Architects event at Toronto's Gladstone Hotel, image provided by OAA

Follow the #AxArchitectsTO on twitter and instagram for updates on this year’s event, photos of artworks and previous fundraiser events.