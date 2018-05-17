| by Jack Landau |

A new planning application to the City of Toronto seeks rezoning and an Official Plan Amendment to permit a proposed privately-operated seniors’ assisted living home at 1365 Yonge Street, two blocks south of St. Clair. The plan from Welltower Inc. Canada proposes a 17-storey, 69.5 metre-high Turner Fleischer Architects-designed building.

Looking northeast to 1365 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

A total gross floor area of 21,942 m² would consist primarily of residential space, with 310 units divided into 187 assisted living units and 123 memory care units. Each of the units would include either a single bed, a twin bed, or a flexible bed plan for a total of 194 single units, 48 twin units, and 68 flexible units. The remaining space within the building would be occupied by 4,857 m² of amenities, and 621 m² of retail.

Looking north to 1365 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

Architectural plans show that the tower’s base volume would be finished in a mix of red brick framed windows with medium grey spandrel panels covering floor slabs. Above, the main volume’s darker sections would be finished in dark grey spandrel framing vision glass, while the lighter sections would feature off-white stone surrounding vision glass with medium grey spandrel. The upper volume would be clad in light grey spandrel framing vision glass windows, while the mechanical penthouse would be finished in a mix of medium grey and light grey spandrel.

Elevation diagrams, 1365 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

Due to the proposed use of the building and its proximity to St Clair subway station, a parking ratio of just 0.3 spaces per unit is being proposed. The 93 parking spaces would be found in a two-level underground garage, to be accessed via a newly-widened back laneway running parallel to Yonge Street.

Elevation diagrams, 1365 Yonge, image via submission to City of Toronto

