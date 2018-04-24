| by Nicholas Del Prete |

Recently better connected to the city wth the opening of the Spadina subway extension, York University continues to improve its campus with new academic, residential, and support facilities. When UrbanToronto last looked at construction work at York in January, both Schulich's Rob and Cheryl McEwen Graduate Study & Research Building and the new Student Centre were both structurally complete.

York University Subway Station, Image by Forum Contributor Marcanadian

At the new 4-storey Student Centre, designed by CannonDesign, work to enclose and clad the new building has progressed significantly over the last months, with windows, steel panels, and brise-soleils having been installed as of late. The building, with its signature cantilevered upper floors, is on track to open later this year. It will bring new meeting rooms, offices, lounge areas, study space, and retail space to the Keele Campus.

Construction at New Student Centre as of April 2018, Image by Forum Contributor PMT

Like the Student Centre, Schulich's 3-storey Rob and Cheryl McEwen Graduate Study & Research Building has been structurally complete for several months now. Currently, the construction site remains fenced off and skyjack machinery remains for the Baird Sampson Neuert Architects-desgned building as its exterior finishes continue to be installed. Most of the windows have been put in the place, while cladding panels are yet to be applied over structural materials. Upon completion later this year, the 67,000 ft² facility will serve as home to Schulich’s Research Office and Centres of Excellence.

Construction at New Schulich Building as of April 2018, Image by Forum Contributor PMT

