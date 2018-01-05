| by Jack Landau |

Now served by a couple of subway stations, York University is far better connected to the surrounding city. The busiest of the Line 1 extension's six new stops, York University Station in the heart of the campus has opened at the same time that a group of new buildings is increasing the campus' residential capacity and creating new educational spaces.

York University Station, image by Jack Landau

Located just east of the new subway station on the south side of York Boulevard, the Baird Sampson Neuert Architects-designed Schulich Research and Graduate Building has been under construction for just over a year. Set to be named the Rob and Cheryl McEwen Graduate Study & Research Building upon completion this spring, the structurally complete three-storey, 67,000 ft² building will serve as home to Schulich’s Research Office and Centres of Excellence, including the Centre for Responsible Business, the Centre for Global Enterprise, the Brookfield Centre in Real Estate and Infrastructure, and a future Centre of Excellence in Business Analytics.

Schulich Research and Graduate Building, image by Forum contributor PMT

Construction for the campus' new Student Centre commenced in October 2016, and is also now structurally complete at a height of four storeys. Located just north of The Pond Road and south of the Ross Building, the 126,000 ft² facility by Cannon Design will offer students a range of study, meeting, lounge, studio, club offices, assembly, and multi-faith prayer spaces upon opening later this year.

York University Student Centre, image by Forum contributor PMT

Prior to the subway's opening, York U's newest residence—a pair of six-storey mid-rise buildings called The Quad Student Residence—opened in time for the Fall term. Located at the intersection of Sentinel Road and The Pond Road, the buildings by ARK Design have added 812 beds to the sprawling campus, while a street level retail program has created several new dining options onsite.

The Quad Student Residence, image by Forum contributor PMT

