| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday turns back the clocks on a high-rise rental tower at Toronto's Bay and Gerrard intersection. Back in October 2016, construction had recently risen above grade for GWL Realty's The Livmore, a 43-storey, IBI Group-designed purpose-built luxury rental tower with just shy of 600 units. Roughly 16 months after work began on the building's ground floor, the tower would top out at a 139-metre height, celebrated with a topping off party for construction crews.

The Livmore under construction, October 2016, image by Greg Lipinski

The same southeast-facing angle of the Bay and Gerrard intersection looks far different in April 2018, with the new tower structurally complete on the site of a former surface parking lot. Cladding installation continues to enclose the tower's upper levels, and the first residential occupancies are scheduled to begin later this year.

The Livmore under construction, April 2018, image by Forum contributor Benito

A view skyward shows the topped-out tower's full height and offset volumes of dark and light, achieved with a mix of curtainwall glazing, window wall, and colourful orange accents.

The Livmore under construction, April 2018, image by Forum contributor Benito

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!