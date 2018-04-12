| by Jack Landau |

This week's Throwback Thursday takes us back two years for a view of construction at Kings Club on Toronto's King Street West. The First Capital Realty rental apartment and retail project designed by Kasian and TACT Architecture has been under construction since 2013 on a wedge-shaped site bounded by King Street on the south, Joe Shuster Way to the west, and the GO Kitchener rail corridor to the north. Back in April 2016, the development's three towers were steadily rising after a lengthy shoring and excavation phase.

Construction at Kings Club, April 2016, image by Forum contributor rdaner

Two years later, and the development's three buildings have been structurally completed at 18, 14, and 12 storeys. Cladding installation now seals off most of the exteriors, and finishing touches will continue to bring the buildings closer to the look depicted in pre-construction renderings. Upon completion later this year, the project will introduce 569 rental units and multiple retail spaces to this formerly quiet stretch of King Street West.

Kings Club, April 2018, image by Forum contributor smuncky

We will return next week with another look at the changing face of Toronto!