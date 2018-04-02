| by Nathan Petryshyn |

Construction of Phase 2A at Sheridan College's Hazel McCallion Campus (HMC) in Mississauga is beginning. Designed by Moriyama + Teshima and Montgomery Sisam Architects in joint venture, the 6,503m² Student and Athletics Centre will connect directly to the north end of the HMC B-Wing, running parallel to Rathburn Road. This addition brings new student study, service, socializing, and recreational spaces to the Mississauga campus, aiming to improve the quality of time spent here.

Looking south to Sheridan College Phase 2A, image via Sheridan College

This project builds on the architectural firms’ previous collaboration on Sheridan College’s HMC Phase 2. The college expanded with this new campus in Mississauga City Centre in 2013 with the construction of HMC Phase 1, a design by Rounthwaite Dick & Hadley Architects. Phase 2, designed by Moriyama + Teshima and Montgomery Sisam Architects in joint venture followed shortly afterwards, completed in 2017. Seeing a high demand for new space and with student enrolment on the rise, the Phase 2A expansion is a necessary addition to the Mississauga campus.

Atrium at Sheridan College Phase 2A, image via Sheridan College

The new structure will connect directly with Phase 2, sharing at-grade entrances and two upper level connections. An open, double height atrium (pictured above) offers space flexibility to host campus events and student gatherings. Student lounges, food outlets and study spaces are all set to be housed throughout this new space. The second floor will overlook the open atrium, offering quieter work spaces, lounge areas, student committee offices, and a multi-faith centre. The Sheridan College Students Union, which hosts activities throughout the college, will maintain dedicated rooms here.

Looking east to Sheridan College Phase 2A, image via Sheridan College

The college’s wellness centre will be located on the third level, containing a double height gym space and elevated running track. Specialty sport facilities, athletic studios, lockers and change rooms will also be available to students. Additional office space will occupy the upper levels, including the future home of the Sheridan Senate. This meeting space will have the ability to be reconfigured when Senate is not in session.

Main floor detail at Sheridan College Phase 2A, image via Sheridan College

The college is expecting the building to be open by Fall 2019. Once completed, the college has partnered with the City of Mississauga to expand their Scholars' Green, providing additional outdoor gathering spaces and green space for students.