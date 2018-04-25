| by Jack Landau |

A late 2016 proposal seeking an Official Plan Amendment and rezoning to allow a mid-rise residential development in Toronto's Upper Beaches area has resurfaced with some significant revisions. The plan for 507-511 Kingston Road—previously proposed as a 9-storey building with 57 units—has been scaled back to a 7-storey building containing 30 condominium units and 5 rental replacement units, with a revised design from architectsAlliance for developer Vista Nova.

Wheeler Avenue frontage, 507-511 Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

The new plan would rise 30.5 metres (100 feet), about 6 metres (20 feet) less than the original height to better integrate with the low and mid-rise built form along this stretch of Kingston Road. The revised massing places a six-storey streetwall along Kingston Road with deep corner balconies, while a series of rear terraces respond to 45-degree angular plane requirements, transitioning the building down to meet the low-rise neighbourhood to the south.

Kingston Road frontage, 507-511 Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

Initially proposed with a brick exterior similar to the mid-20th-century apartment buildings to the west, the revised proposal takes a more modern approach, with ample use of glazing as the primary exterior expression. A materials legend included in planning documents lists exterior finishes including sandblasted glazing, black masonry cladding, and a main cladding of prefinished aluminum and glass.

Looking southwest along Kingston Road to the proposal, image via submission to City of Toronto

Residents would have access to a 60 m² indoor amenity space situated immediately adjacent to the lobby on the building's east side, and connected to a 60 m² landscaped forecourt designed by Ferris + Associates Inc, serving as the outdoor amenity space.

Kingston Road frontage, 507-511 Kingston Road, image via submission to City of Toronto

