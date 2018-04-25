| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a sunrise view of Toronto's Financial District skyline. Captured by Forum contributor Razz and submitted to our 88 Scott Street Forum thread, this view faces west from a high-rise in the Distillery District, showing the rising sun illuminating the skyline.

Sunrise view of the Toronto skyline, image by Forum contributor Razz

