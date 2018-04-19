| by Jack Landau |

Today's Photo of the Day features a view of Toronto's Bloor-Yorkville skyline, captured from a condominium unit at Exhibit Residences. Submitted by Forum contributor Yoshimura, this sunset view faces southeast from above Bloor Street, just west of Avenue Road, showing a number of new additions to the neighbourhood skyline.

Southeast-facing view from Exhibit Residences, image by Forum contributor Yoshimura

