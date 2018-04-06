| by Jack Landau |

A development proposal for Etobicoke's Humber Valley Village neighbourhood has been working its way through the planning and appeals process since 2013. The plan from The Elia Corporation seeks to redevelop a 1.55-hectare site at 291 The Kingsway and around St. Stevens Court, currently home to a collection of six three-and-a-half-storey rental apartment buildings which were built in the 1950s.

Location of St. Stevens Court north of Humbertown Plaza, Etobicoke, image via Apple Maps

Plans for the site—located just west of Royal York Road and north of Humbertown Plaza—advanced last year when a site-specific rezoning appeal approved by the Ontario Municipal Board (OMB). Following the OMB approval, an application for Site Plan Approval was submitted for the site to reflect the ruling, which is now being considered by City staff.

Looking northwest to Building D at St Sevens Court, image via submission to City of Toronto

The plan has been reduced in scale from the initial five-building proposal with heights between 6 and 16 storeys, and also from a subsequent revision that called for three six-storey buildings and a pair of 12 and 14-storey towers. The OMB approval has resulted in four mid-rise buildings with heights of 6 and 9 storeys. Similarly, the Gross Floor Area has fallen from 49,553 m2 in the initial proposal down to 38,917 m2 in the approved one, with the Floor Space Index dropping from 3.19 to 2.50 times the site area.

Looking northwest to Building C at St Sevens Court, image via submission to City of Toronto

The buildings will include 156 rental units to replace the existing buildings, while 350 new condominium units are proposed as well. The combined 506 units would come in a mix of 276 one-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 60 m2, 217 two-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 75 m2, and 13 three-bedroom layouts with average sizes of 90 m2.

A materials legend included in planning documents shows the cladding materials that would be used for the buildings' exteriors, set to include three different tones of brick, as well as stone, aluminum panels, and glazing.

Additional information and images can be found in our database file for the project, linked below. Want to get involved in the discussion? Check out the associated Forum thread, or leave a comment using the field provided at the bottom of this page.