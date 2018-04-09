| by Jack Landau |

It has been a busy month at the site of Greenland Group's King Blue in Toronto's Entertainment District, as the development's 44 and 48-storey IBI Group-designed condominium towers continue to ascend from a shared podium at the southeast corner of King and Blue Jays Way. We last checked in on the project exactly one month ago, when the two condo towers had reached heights of 14 storeys.

King Blue rising above King Street West, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

In the time since, the towers have climbed to 18-storeys and are making their presence known from surrounding blocks. Below, steel structural supports were recently removed from the preserved south and west facades of the 1927-built Canadian Westinghouse Building following the facades' integration into the podium structure.

Canadian Westinghouse Building exteriors, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Glazing installation is now underway on the development's lower levels, with reflective windows installed on the bulk of the podium levels. GlasRoc sheathing, a lightweight, water-resistant gypsum board, will soon be covered by brick finishes.

Podium cladding underway for King Blue, image by Forum contributor skycandy

Cladding installation has recently begun for the tower levels above, where the first signs of a window wall cladding system have been spotted behind the parapet walls atop the podium.

Tower cladding at King Blue, image by Forum contributor ProjectEnd

The completed development will bring 872 new condominium units to the Entertainment District, as well as a 122-room Primus Hotel, a new home for Theatre Museum Canada, and multiple ground-floor retail spaces.

Looking southeast to King Blue Condos, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

