The next towers set to break into Toronto's Entertainment District skyline, construction is picking up speed at the site of Greenland Group's King Blue, 44 and 48-storey IBI Group-designed condominium towers rising at the southeast corner of King and Blue Jays Way. We last checked in on the project's construction at the start of the year, when forming of the podium levels was wrapping up and the first panels of cladding were visible.

Facing southeast towards King Blue Condos, image by Jack Landau

Just over two months later, the two towers have begun to rise above the six-to-eight-storey podium, which incorporates the preserved north and west facades of the 1927-built Canadian Westinghouse Building. Both towers now stand at heights of 14 storeys.

Facing north towards King Blue Condos' south tower, image by Jack Landau

An aerial view of the east tower on King Street provides a glimpse of the forming activity on the 15th level's floors and walls, while a concrete pump can be seen in action just to the right of the tower crane.

Aerial view of King Blue Condos' east tower, image by Jack Landau

Views of the project from the east on King Street show—in the lower right corner below—that a white wrap currently surrounds the new podium floors. Behind it, the weather-protected area is perfect for bricklaying on the podium floors. New back walls for the Westinghouse building will be clad in brick recovered from the original walls when portions of the building were demolished for the redevelopment.

Facing west on King Street towards King Blue, image by Forum contributor Rascacielo

Once complete, King Blue will bring 872 new condominium units to the Entertainment District, the 122-room Primus Hotel, a new home for Theatre Museum Canada, and multiple ground-floor retail spaces.

King Blue Condos, image courtesy of Greenland Canada

