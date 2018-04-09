| by Jack Landau |

The quiet man: Gregg Lintern, Toronto’s new chief planner; Queen’s Park’s Long Overdue Move on Fare Integration; Cabbagetown residents up in arms over proposed daycare; and more news:

The quiet man: Gregg Lintern, Toronto’s new chief planner (Globe and Mail)

In theory, driverless cars could make Toronto’s roads safer, but, if so, when? (Inside Toronto)

King Street Update: March 2018 Data (Part I) (Steve Munro)

Repair backlog puts not just Ontario’s aging schools at risk, but also our unique heritage, experts warn (Toronto Star)

Queen’s Park’s Long Overdue Move on Fare Integration (Steve Munro)

Cabbagetown residents up in arms over proposed daycare (Toronto Star)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Final Park Grove Tower Breaks Ground in Miami (Miami)

Fencing Erected at Future Site of ONE Properties' Curtis Block (Calgary)

Public Open House Solicits Feedback for Confederation Park Future (Edmonton)

Prime on the Plaza Almost Fully Clad in Surrey (Vancouver)