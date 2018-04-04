| by Jack Landau |

Worried about local water and sewer capacity, Toronto staff move to pause condo development at Yonge-Eglinton; Toronto launches discounts for low-income TTC riders; Lyft launches carpooling service; and more news:

Worried about local water and sewer capacity, Toronto staff move to pause condo development at Yonge-Eglinton (Toronto Star)

Toronto launches discounts for low-income TTC riders (Metro News)

Will city step in to save what could be Toronto’s oldest tree? (Toronto Star)

Parks of the Don Valley could be called Wonscotonach (Inside Toronto)

Lyft launches carpooling service (Toronto Star)

How a couple prepped their South Riverdale loft for Airbnb—and how much they’re making (Toronto Life)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Hôtel Monville Opens in Montréal (Montreal)

Anthem Acquires Residential Site at Currie Development (Calgary)

KENNEDY Proposes Office-To-Residential Conversion (Edmonton)

Westbank's Kensington Gardens Approaching Completion (Vancouver)