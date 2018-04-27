| by Jack Landau |

Cities being redesigned to protect pedestrians from vehicles; Toronto gives green light to Woodbine casino plan; Metrolinx planning to allow smartphone fare payments as part of Presto system; and more news:

Cities being redesigned to protect pedestrians from vehicles (CBC News)

Toronto gives green light to Woodbine casino plan (Metro News)

REID: Hi-Lo-rise infill buildings (Spacing Toronto)

Metrolinx planning to allow smartphone fare payments as part of Presto system (Metro News)

506 Carlton Streetcars vs Buses: Part III – Fine Tuning The Charts (Steve Munro)

The roots of Doug Ford’s white saviour complex (Spacing Toronto)

Global news from our sister site, SkyriseCities.com:

Cladding Begins Installation at Vrancor's Latest Hamilton Project (Hamilton)

Applications Open for the 2018 Calgary Heritage Authority Lion Awards (Calgary)

Council Designates West End Telephone Exchange a Municipal Historic Resource (Edmonton)

Onni Group Submits Plans for 27-Storey Pearson Dogwood Tower (Vancouver)